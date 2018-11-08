Home States Kerala

Brewery row: Chennithala’s demand for probe rejected

The decision has been communicated to the Opposition leader, who, later said in a statement that he would consult legal experts for alternatives.

Ramesh Chennithala

Kerala Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a setback to the Opposition UDF’s move to keep the brewery issue alive, Governor P Sathasivam has rejected Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala’s demand for a probe against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Excise Minister T P Ramakrishnan in the brewery allocation row.
The Governor arrived at the decision, taking into consideration the recent High Court order rejecting the demand for a probe into the matter and a report from the Chief Minister’s Office that sanction for breweries had been revoked.

Governor P Sathasivam

The decision has been communicated to the Opposition leader, who, later said in a statement that he would consult legal experts for alternatives. Earlier, Chennithala had approached the Governor thrice seeking permission for prosecuting the Chief Minister and Excise Minister.  He demanded that a probe be carried out against the duo as per the Prevention of Corruption Act.

 

T P Ramakrishnan Chennithala

