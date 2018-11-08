Cabinet approval for waterways devpt in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The project - integrated urban regeneration and development of waterways in Kochi - aimed at making five major canals in the city navigable through restructuring was given approval by the state Cabinet on Wednesday. The project, which was mooted by the Kerala State Inland Navigation Corporation based on the draft detailed project report prepared by NATPAC will be implemented with the help of funds from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board.

The Cabinet also gave its nod for appointing Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) as the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for the implementation of the project. “The integrated urban regeneration and development of waterways in Kochi has some commonalities with the water metro project implemented by KMRL. We will chalk out the plan of implementation after consulting the authorities concerned,” said KMRL managing director A P M Muhammed Hanish.

Under the project, five major canals in the city, including Edappally canal, Thevara Canal, Thevara-Perandoor Canal, Chilavannur Canal and Market Canal will be revamped. The plan is to make these canals navigable.