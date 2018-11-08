Crime Branch to probe Neyyattinkara murder case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Crime Branch will probe the murder of a 32-year-old man at Neyyattinkara who was allegedly pushed before a speeding car by Neyyattinkara DySP B Harikumar on Monday night. On Wednesday, State Police Chief Loknath Behera gave his nod for Rural SP P Asok Kumar’s recommendation for a crime branch investigation as the accused is a senior police officer.

The accused police officer has been suspended and he is still absconding and the police have expanded the investigation to trace him. “I have recommended a crime branch probe as there is a circular in the Police Department. It is suitable in this case as the accused is a police officer. However, our investigation is progressing and it will continue until a new state crime branch team will take over the probe,” Asok told Express.

The victim Sanal Kumar was allegedly pushed before a speeding car by the accused late on Monday following an argument over parking their cars at Kodanagavila near Neyyattinkara. Sanal, an electrician and a resident of Kamukinkode near Neyyattinkara, was fatally injured and succumbed to injuries following heavy blood loss. Harikumar went absconding soon after the incident.

On Tuesday, the Neyyattinkara police registered a murder case (IPC Section-302) against Harikumar and a special investigation team was constituted. He was also suspended by the department as part of the disciplinary measure.