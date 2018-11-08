Home States Kerala

Crime Branch to probe Neyyattinkara murder case

The Crime Branch will probe the murder of a 32-year-old man at Neyyattinkara who was allegedly pushed before a speeding car by Neyyattinkara DySP B Harikumar on Monday night.

Published: 08th November 2018 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2018 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Crime Branch will probe the murder of a 32-year-old man at Neyyattinkara who was allegedly pushed before a speeding car by Neyyattinkara DySP B Harikumar on Monday night. On Wednesday, State Police Chief Loknath Behera gave his nod for Rural SP P Asok Kumar’s recommendation for a crime branch investigation as the accused is a senior police officer.

ALSO READ | Police in Tamil Nadu to trace accused DySP

The accused police officer has been suspended and he is still absconding and the police have expanded the investigation to trace him. “I have recommended a crime branch probe as there is a circular in the Police Department. It is suitable in this case as the accused is a police officer. However, our investigation is progressing and it will continue until a new state crime branch team will take over the probe,” Asok told Express.

The victim Sanal Kumar was allegedly pushed before a speeding car by the accused late on Monday following an argument over parking their cars at Kodanagavila near Neyyattinkara. Sanal, an electrician and a resident of Kamukinkode near Neyyattinkara, was fatally injured and succumbed to injuries following heavy blood loss. Harikumar went absconding soon after the incident.

On Tuesday, the Neyyattinkara police registered a murder case (IPC Section-302) against Harikumar and a special investigation team was constituted. He was also suspended by the department as part of the disciplinary measure.

