Government cannot favour social evils for fear of losing votes: Pinarayi Vijayan

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said his government would not favour social  evils for the fear of losing votes or seats.

Published: 08th November 2018 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2018 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said his government would not favour social evils for the fear of losing votes or seats. Kerala will not be allowed to step backwards, he said here on Wednesday. Inaugurating a function organised by the DYFI to present Yuvadhara literary awards here, the Chief Minister made it clear that ensuring the progress of the state is important than making political gains.  

He was referring to the protests against the Supreme Court and the state government taking a stand to implement the verdict to lift the age bar for women devotees at the Sabarimala temple. “The government aims to take the state on the progressive path. We do not even consider how many votes or seats would we gain or lose for this,” he said.  The Chief Minister said some people were trying to divide society as Hitler did. This will not be allowed. Such acts are heinous even if they are in the name of customs. We cannot sacrifice the modern Kerala where there is no division between people and all are seen as humans. We do not consider how many votes or seats we stand to gain or lose. We only want Kerala to retain in the progressive nature,” he said.

Chennithala hits out at the government, RSS

T’Puram: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has said that the government has completely failed in maintaining peace at Sabarimala. Chennithala said the RSS, BJP and other Sangh Parivar organisations had a free hand at the Sannidhanam. Accusing the RSS for thrashing the sentiments of lakhs of devotees, he said the place of worship was discredited by an RSS leader when he addressed his followers from the holy steps without carrying an irumudikettu.

