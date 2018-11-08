Government transfers Premkumar for third time

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The Kerala government on Wednesday abruptly transferred an RDO who reportedly acted against the land mafia in Munnar. This is for the third time the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF Government is courting controversy for transferring a revenue divisional officer from Devikulam. Earlier, the government had faced public ire for its alleged targeting of another officer Sabin Sameed, who was on a mission to evict encroachers.

The government also faced flak for transferring another IAS officer Sreeram Venkitaraman, who successfully evicted illegal encroachments from Munnar and took a crucial decision in removing a cross put up on encroached land at Pappathichola near Suryanelli.

According to the report, Idukki Sub Collector V R Premkumar, who has been transferred as assistant district magistrate of Sabarimala, had identified illegal encroachments in various parts of Munnar town and began the process of eviction. He had also cancelled the title deed of the land allegedly encroached by Idukki MP Joyce George at Kottakamboor.