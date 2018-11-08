Home States Kerala

Increase in licence fee: Boat owners approach CM

The price of diesel has increased by Rs 22 this year bringing in an additional expense of Rs 12 lakh for mechanised fishing boats.

Published: 08th November 2018 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2018 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The All Kerala Fishing Boat Operators Association has submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking his intervention to withdraw the decision to increase the licence fee for mechanised fishing boats.

“We feel there was no sincerity in the accolades showered on fishermen for their selfless service to save the thousands marooned by the flood as the increase in fishing licence fee will affect their livelihood,” said general secretary Joseph Xavier Kalappurackal.

The price of diesel has increased by Rs 22 this year bringing in an additional expense of Rs 12 lakh for mechanised fishing boats. Many times, the remuneration does not match the toil of seafaring and workers leave the job after a few voyages. The non-availability of trained labour forces the owner to keep the vessels idle for the entire season. Around 1,500 boats have stopped venturing into the sea due to the mounting losses, he said.

The state government gets a tax revenue of Rs 15,840 from a single voyage. Considering a vessel makes 30 voyages a year the gain in tax revenue comes to Rs 4.75 lakh per year, said Joseph. He said Gujarat gives a subsidy of Rs 12 per litre of diesel to fishing boats. Maharashtra gives Rs 90,000 subsidy per boat, he said.  

TAGS
All Kerala Fishing Boat Operators Pinarayi Vijayan

