Journalist, devotees not barred from Sabarimala: Government to HC

The state government on Wednesday informed the High Court that neither the media nor ‘genuine devotees’ were prevented by the police from entering Sabarimala.

KOCHI: The state government on Wednesday informed the High Court that neither the media nor ‘genuine devotees’ were prevented by the police from entering Sabarimala. The government said when the temple opened for monthly poojas on October 17, several women devotees aged 10 to 50 had come to the hill shrine.

“However, extremist groups assembled unlawfully at the hill shrine under the garb of ‘Namajapam’ and forcefully prevented women from exercising their fundamental right to pray at Sabarimala. The police made necessary arrangements to prevent any illegal activity and provide security for pilgrims when the temple opened for Chithira Atta Vishesham on November 5,” the government said.

“The Centre had issued a letter to Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka governments following information that Hindu outfits and certain caste-based outfits were conducting statewide protests against the Supreme Court verdict on women entry. The Centre had directed the state to take effective measures to maintain law and order and the state acted as per the Centre’s directives,” the government submitted. The government said the prohibitory orders were issued based on an intelligence report.

It filed the statement in response to a petition by Janam TV chief editor G K Suresh Babu, who challenged the government order banning the entry of media at the Sabarimala temple premises between November 3 and the morning of November 5.

