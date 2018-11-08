Kerala CM castigates Railways for erasing Wagon Tragedy painting from Tirur station

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has condemned the Railways for erasing the mural, depicting the Wagon Tragedy, at the Tirur railway station. In a strongly-worded letter, the CM said through its actions the public sector giant had belittled the the Independence Movement.

The murals of Wagon Tragedy and Thunchath Ramanujan Ezhuthachan were drawn on the walls of the Tirur station as part of the Railways’ nationwide programme to portray historic incidents and cultural movements.

“It is learnt the Railways decided to remove the mural following opposition from some Sangh Parivar groups. The RSS, with the help of the Union Government, is trying to distort India’s history. The word ‘Freedom’ has become allergic to them,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the RSS did not play any role in the Independent Struggle. “They supported the British whenever they got a chance. It is no wonder they fear the golden annals of Freedom Struggle. The railway authorities’ decision can only be seen as anti-national,” he said.