Kerala Tourism bags gold at International Travel and Tourism Awards in London

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Riding the crest of its latest success wave, Kerala Tourism has bagged the gold at the maiden International Travel and Tourism Awards at the World Travel Market held in London. It won the award in the category of ‘ the Best Responsible Tourism in the World’ for promoting eco-friendly and heritage preserving activities.

The silver medal was shared by Cinnamon Elephant Project of Cinnamon Hotels, Sri Lanka and Coral Reef Revival project from Indonesia. Kerala Tourism also reached the final round in Best Regional or City Campaign titled ‘Live Inspired’.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran and Tourism Secretary Rani George received the award at the gala function held in London. “The credit for this international honour primarily goes to the Responsible Tourism Mission for its persistent and systematic efforts in popularising the best practices,” said Kadakampally.

Kerala Tourism Director P Bala Kiran said going forward, the award will encourage the state to implement responsible tourism initiatives more effectively. Rupesh Kumar, Responsible Tourism Mission state coordinator, said the award will provide further heft to community-friendly tourism in Kerala. The state has about 10,938 units working under Responsible Tourism Mission.

