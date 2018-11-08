Home States Kerala

Not a violation of  custom: Sankaradas

The board has sought an explanation from temple thantri Kandararu Rajeevararu on BJP state president Sreedharan Pillai’s controversial claim.

Published: 08th November 2018 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2018 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala

Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sankaradas told reporters that he had not violated the custom. “I ascended the steps along with the temple thantri and melsanthi after the ritual to light the ‘aazhi.’ If there was a  violation, the thantri would have pointed out then,” he said.

The board has sought an explanation from temple thantri Kandararu Rajeevararu on BJP state president Sreedharan Pillai’s controversial claim. At a party meeting, Pillai had said the thantri’s threat to close the sanctum sanctorum was after consulting him. The thantri has to reply to it by Friday.    

The board meeting decided to re-tender the commercial spaces at  Sannidhanam for which lower priceswere quoted. A sufficient number of shops, accommodation and other amenities will be ensured at the Sannidhanam. Only temporary construction activities will be undertaken at the hill shrine considering the Centre’s directive.  The resting facility which can accommodate 10,000 pilgrims at a  time is being completed at Nilakkal. New infrastructure facilities at Nilakkal would be of semi-permanent nature.
The meeting decided to put in place a proper system to remove silt from the bathing ghat at Pampa at regular intervals. TDB’s personnel and external agencies will be tasked for this.

Sankaradas Sabarimala

