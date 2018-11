By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has sanctioned a special package of Rs 2.04 crore for 458 fishermen families to repair their houses damaged in the Ockhi cyclone. The funds will be sanctioned from the CMDRF.

Cabinet decisions

* Nod for RBCDK application for C13.68 crore tender to construct Edappal flyover.

* Recommendation to Governor for the ordinance to extend the tenure of the temporary panel to execute functions of the Calicut University Senate and Syndicate to 18 months.