Police in Tamil Nadu to trace accused DySP

A source said the accused would move for anticipatory bail and his phone is found to be switched off. 

Police found that Jai Kumar was earlier accused of murder in Maharashtra.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after a 32-year-old man was allegedly murdered by Neyyattinkara DySP B Harikumar following an altercation, the investigation team probing the case has gone to Tamil Nadu after reports that the accused had fled to Madurai. A police team including two sub-inspectors left for Madurai on Wednesday morning.

A source said the accused would move for anticipatory bail and his phone is found to be switched off.  Nedumangad ASP Sujith Das, who is leading the team, told  ‘Express’ a police team has been sent to Madurai to trace the accused and a probe is simultaneously progressing in Neyyattinkara too. On Wednesday, a police team raided the house of Harikumar at Neyyattinkara.

“We are weighing all options. The team has some pressure to trace the accused at the earliest. We have got some vital clues and are not in a position to divulge. However, the accused will soon be landed in the police net,” Sujith said.

IG rank officer should probe, says Chennithala

T’Puram: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has said an official in the rank of IG should be entrusted with the investigation against Neyyattinkara DySP B Harikumar. “It’s a murder committed by a DySP, and hence the responsibility lies with the government. Hence the victim’s family should be provided compensation, financial aid for children’s education and a government job for the victim’s wife,” he said. Chennithala said he would give a letter to the Chief Minister raising these demands. Chennithala also criticised the decision to entrust the probe with an ASP.

Harikumar should be dismissed: Sanal’s wife

Viji, Sanal Kumar’s wife, said Harikumar should be dismissed from the police service and he should be arrested. “Suspension is not enough. He should be put behind bars and removed from service,” Viji said.  A delegation from Neyyattinkara also submitted a petition to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday demanding the arrest of Harikumar.

DySP visited CPM office after the murder, says BJP

T’Puram: Suspended DySP B Harikumar, who allegedly murdered a youth by pushing him in front of a moving car, had visited the CPM district office soon after the incident, the BJP has alleged. “The CPM and the police are protecting the accused. The officer had frequently contacted CPM district secretary Anavoor Nagappan, Neyyattinkara MLA K Ansalan and former CPM MLA V Sivankutty,” said BJP district president S Suresh. 

