Sabarimala incidents: TDB to submit report only if SC asks for it

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Travancore Devaswom Board will submit a report on the untoward incidents at Sabarimala, only if the Supreme Court asks for it. Board president A Padmakumar told Express that the report on the law and order situation at the hill shrine and nearby areas would be submitted only if the court asks for it during the hearing on the review petition scheduled for November 13.

Earlier, when the shrine was opened for the Thula month poojas, the TDB had announced it would submit a report to the apex court and the High Court on the “serious situation” at the shrine. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had criticised the board for that.

Earlier in the day, Padmakumar told reporters that a senior lawyer would represent the Travancore Devaswom Board at the hearing on the review petitions against the Sabarimala verdict. He was speaking after the board meeting that reviewed the arrangements for the ensuing Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season.

The apex court will hear the review petitions against the order lifting the age bar for women at the shrine, on November 13. The president refused to comment whether board member K P Sankaradas and RSS leader Valsan Thillankeri had violated the temple’s customs when they climbed the holy steps without carrying the irumudikettu.“I was not there at the shrine when both the incidents occurred. I will examine the matter,” he said.

TDB member’s removal sought

Kochi : A batch of petitions filed on Wednesday before the High Court sought the removal of K Sankardas, who ascended the 18 holy steps of Sabarimala temple without the ‘irumudikettu’ as Travancore Devaswom Board member. The petitions have been filed by BJP leader K Surendran, former TDB president Prayar Gopalakrishnan and R Balakarishnan of Cherthala.

Protester arrested

Kochi: One of the main protesters who blocked the entry of a 52-year-old woman at Sabarimala on Tuesday, suspecting her to be aged below 50, was arrested on Wednesday. The accused was identified as Sooraj, 30, of Elanthur. Police said they were on the lookout for 150 more persons in connection with the incident based on the visuals of the protest that took place at Valiyanadapandal at Sannidhanam.