Coastal Wardens, Sea Rescue Squad recruitment norms get Kerala government nod

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government’s ambitious projects for the fisher community - the establishment of the Sea Rescue Squad (SRS) and creation of posts of Coastal Wardens (CW) - will soon materialise.

Setting the wheels in motion for the same the Fisheries and Home Departments respectively has approved the eligibility criteria for recruitment of fishing vessels and fishermen to the same. “The programmes - SRS and CW - are limited to fisherfolk,” an officer with the Fisheries Department told Express.

“While SRS will act as the first-responders in sea mishaps, CWs will be appointed on a contract basis for assisting the Coastal Police in sea rescue and relief operations.” According to the officer, while the Fisheries Department has come out with a detailed guideline for selection of fishing vessels and fishermen for the proposed SRS on October 29, the State Police Chief (SPC) in a notification on October 31 has laid out the criteria for selection of candidates as CW.

It is learnt while SRS will come up in 60 coastal villages in the first phase, the recruitment of CW will begin for 14 Coastal Police Stations across nine districts. When mechanised and motorised boats, as well as the fishermen working in it, can become part of the SRS, men and women who hail from fishing families can apply for the post of CW. Of the proposed 200 posts of CW, 145 are reserved for men and the rest for women.

“Fishermen who are in between the age group of 20 to 45 years can apply for SRS. Whereas in the case of CW, the age limit has been set as 18 to 58 years. A medical examination is a must for SRS and CW. Also, the applicants must know swimming,” said the officer.

At the same time, it has been found though no educational qualification has been fixed for applying for SRS, in the case of CW, a candidate should have a minimum qualification of SSLC or should have passed an equivalency exam.

The other similarity of SRS and CW is the rigorous training it will provide to the selected persons in sea rescue operations, life-saving, power boat handling, sea safety equipment operation and other disaster management techniques.

The fishermen will be also trained in coordinating with different agencies.

In the case of SRS, the selected fishermen will be trained at Goa-based National Institute of Watersports, Mumbai-based Marine Training Academy and others whereas those selected as CW will have to complete a four-month mandatory training.

SRS

Mechanised and motorised boats can become part of it

A boat owner can suggest three fishermen on his rolls to SRS

Fishermen should be in between the age 20 and 45 years

Fishing boats and fishermen who had participated in rescue and relief operations during Cyclone Ockhi and floods will have preference

lThe capped life of boats- for motorised ones it is five years and for mechanised boats it is seven years

CW

Number of posts of CW created – 200; 145 men and 55 women

Age criteria – between 18 and 58 years

They will be posted on a contract basis at 14 Coastal Police Stations in 9 districts

Selected candidates will be appointed on a contract basis for a period of one year

lMonthly remuneration fixed at Rs 18,900

lSelected ones will have to surrender a bond of Rs 5,000

lRecruitment drive to begin on November 24