CPM, BJP turning Sabarimala into conflict zone for political gain, says M M Hassan

The RSS is attempting to reap political benefits by converting Sabarimala into a conflict zone, and the state government is complicit in it, said senior Congress leader M M Hassan.

Published: 09th November 2018 01:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

MMHassan

Senior Congress leader M M Hassan flagging off the party’s ‘Vishwasa Samrakshana Yatra’ led by Congress working president K Sudhakaran at Perla in Kasargod.

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: The RSS is attempting to reap political benefits by converting Sabarimala into a conflict zone, and the state government is complicit in it, said senior Congress leader M M Hassan. Both the LDF government and the BJP-led central government are birds of the same feather, he said. He was speaking after flagging off the party’s ‘Vishwasa Samrakshana Yatra’ led by Congress working president K Sudhakaran at Perla in Kasargod.

He said the BJP-RSS and the CPM wanted to make political mileage out of Sabarimala in the next Lok Sabha elections.The LDF government procured the verdict on women’s entry in Sabarimala by changing the affidavit filed by the Oommen Chandy government in 2016 in the Supreme Court, said Hassan. He said there was no ban on women entering Sabarimala. “There was only restriction, which is part of the ritual,” he said.

Hassan said the party was obliged to accept the apex court order, there was provision to take legal measure if there was an flaw in the verdict. “But when the Devaswom Board tried to move a review petition, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan browbeat the board president,” he said. Incidentally, though the BJP here has opposed the court verdict, prime minister Narendra Modi has not opened his mouth in this connection, said Hassan. “It exposed the double standards of the BJP,” he said.

The Congress has only one stand and that is with the devotees, he said. The party is flagging off five yatra from different parts of the state and they will all culminate in Pathanamthitta on November 15.

