CPM to discuss nepotism charges against Kerala minister KT Jaleel

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With more evidence and allegations over nepotism charges coming out against Higher Education minister K T Jaleel, the CPM is all set to seriously look into the matter. The party state secretariat, which will meet here on Friday, will discuss the nepotism charges against the minister.

Meanwhile the opposition has been mounting pressure on the government. On Thursday, activists of UDF’s youth wing organisations waived black flag at the minister when he went for a programme at the Kerala Law Academy.

With the opposition mounting protests seeking the resignation of the minister, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Thursday held closed-door discussion with Jaleel. During the meeting at AKG Centre that lasted for about 20 minutes, the minister is learnt to have clarified his version before the party secretary. However, Jaleel said neither the chief minister, nor the party secretary sought any explanation from him over the nepotism row.

Speaking to the media here Kodiyeri made clear the party will look into the allegations against the minister. “The CPM will discuss the charges levelled against the minister. If anybody has evidence, they can take the legal course of action,” Kodiyeri said.

A section within the Left front is clearly unhappy about allegations against the minister. Terming the charges serious in nature, a senior leader said the minister should have immediately revoked the decision instead of waiting for a controversy.