Kerala HC disqualified MLA K M Shaji to file stay petition in Supreme Court

THRISSUR: Muslim League MLA KM Shaji, who was disqualified by the High Court, said that he would move a stay petition at the Supreme court on Friday.

"I won the seat from a constituency where the Muslim population was 20 per cent. How can I win if I spread communalism during the election campaign? It is a manipulated case and the petitioner himself is famous for manipulating things,-" said Shaji.

Shaji also described the High Court verdict as total disrepute to him. -"I don't think about my MLA seat rather concerned about the reputation. It's my responsibility to prove it,-" he said. He added that the notices that were submitted as evidence were not distributed by him and it was manipulated ones. K. M. Shaji won the seat from Azhikkode constituency in Kannur district. It is the second time he won the seat in the constituency, while in the previous elections his opponent was journalist Nikesh Kumar. Shaji won the seat with a wafer-thin majority of 500 votes.