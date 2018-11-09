Home States Kerala

Kevin murder case: Kerala cop removed from service

Shibu was at the receiving end for not taking timely action in the case, even though Kevin’s relatives had filed a complaint at the Gandhi Nagar police station soon after the abduction.

A file image of Kevin Joseph’s father Joseph Jacob trying to console Kevin’s wife Neenu| Vishnu Prathap

KOTTAYAM: Assistant sub-inspector of police T M Biju, who was under suspension for making serious lapses in the Kevin’s murder case, has been dismissed from service after charges against him were proven in a departmental inquiry.

Kottayam district police chief Hari Sankar took the decision as per the investigation report submitted by DySP Vinod Pillai (administration). According to the police, charges against Biju, ASI at Gandhi Nagar police station, was that he let off prime accused Syanu Chacko after taking a bribe of Rs 2,000 from him, though he was found in suspicious circumstances on the night Kevin was abducted by Syanu and team. Syanu and another accused in the case, were caught by the patrolling team consisting of Biju and police driver M N Ajayakumar, for drunken driving. Moreover, the number plate of their car was partially covered. Instead of taking them and their vehicle into custody, the police let them off.

“Kevin’s life could have been saved had they acted vigilantly that night. They did not pay due diligence in handling the incident,” said Hari Sankar. Hari Sankar also ordered to cut down the salary increment of Ajaya Kumar for three years on charges he didn’t report to his higher official about the bribery incident. He may be reinstated into service once he submits a request before the Suspension Review Committee.

READ HERE: Kevin Joseph's murder is a case of honour killing, rules Kottayam court

Meanwhile, the departmental inquiry against the then Gandhi Nagar station house officer (SHO) M S Shibu has been completed and the report will be submitted to Kochi Range IG Vijay S Sakhare soon. Shibu was at the receiving end for not taking timely action in the case, even though Kevin’s relatives had filed a complaint at the Gandhi Nagar police station soon after the abduction.

According to sources in the police, Shibu is likely to get stringent punishment taking into account the gravity of the charges.At the same time, an action council formed to ensure justice for Kevin’s family said it would approach the High Court demanding to arraign Rehana, wife of Chacko, one of the accused in the case, and the police personnel who made serious lapses while Kevin was abducted by the accused.

