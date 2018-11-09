Regressive mindset should be relegated to history’s back pages: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: “It was the faithful themselves who led the renaissance movement against the inhuman customs that prevailed in society. Renaissance spread the light of humanness among the people,” said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, after inaugurating the Guruvayur Satyagraha memorial and the installation of CCTV cameras at the Sree Krishna Temple at East Nada, Guruvayur, on Thursday.

Citing Thunchath Ezhuthachan’s ‘Harinamakeerthanam’, which says God is accessible to all, be it a menstruating woman or a socially backward, he said: “God is equally reachable to everyone, a Brahmin or a low caste or a menstruating woman. Ezhuthachan had a progressive mindset which was far ahead of his times. Reverting from such progressive thoughts that existed in society is not right. Faith should not lead to an abominable custom’s wider prevalence in society.”

The Chief Minister also referred to the Vadakara Congress meet which had adopted the first resolution for the Guruvayur Satyagraha. According to him, the Vaikom Satyagraha of 1924 laid the groundwork for the Guruvayur Satyagraha.

He urged the present Congress leadership to introspect its stance on the Sabarimala issue. Criticising certain sections of society for their regressive attitude, he said that while Kerala had taken a leap with renaissance, there were some who continue to harbour a regressive mindset.

The Guruvayur Satyagraha memorial has been built at an estimated cost of `65 lakh along with a K Kelappan gopuram and Guruvayur Satyagraha memorial vedhi. The Guruvayur Devaswom had installed 305 CCTV cameras on the temple premises as part of strengthening security measures. A sum of `4 crore was spent on installing the CCTV cameras along with the software and monitoring facilities.