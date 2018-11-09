Sabaraimala row: Kerala HC declines to intervene on plea to file review petition

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday declined to intervene on the plea by Antharashtra Hindu Parishad seeking a directive to Travancore Devaswom Board to file a review petition before the Supreme Court against the entry of women. The court also turned down the plea seeking a directive to the state government to file a proper affidavit before the Supreme Court pointing out the incidents taking place in the state after Sabarimala women entry verdict.

The petition filed by M K Gopinath, president of the Parishad, said it was the duty of the Board to protect the interests of the deity. He also pointed out that the LDF Government changed the stand taken by the previous government before the Supreme Court without ascertaining the views of Acharyas or the Thantri.

A Division Bench comprising Justice P R Ramachandra Menon and Justice N Anilkumar said it was not for the court to consider whether there was an omission on the part of the stakeholders in projecting the matter before the apex court. The review is not a substitute for an appeal and it cannot be treated as an instance for rehearing. The law laid down by the Supreme Court is the law of the land.

No power was vested with the High Court to compel any litigant to pursue one or other cause with regard to the litigation if at all they were aggrieved in any manner, observed the Devaswom Bench.