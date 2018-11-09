Woman DYFI leader approaches CPM central leadership again with misconduct charges against MLA P K Sasi

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The woman DYFI leader, who had earlier submitted a complaint of sexual misconduct against P K Sasi MLA, has again approached the CPM Central leadership with another plaint.

The woman, in her complaint to party general secretary Sitaram Yechury, said attempts are being made to sabotage the party-level probe into the complaint. As evidence, she has also enclosed the telephonic conversation details along with the complaint.

The complainant stated she is under pressure to withdraw her complaint and, many people had approached her, offering many inducements. According to her, though a two-member commission, comprising Minister for Welfare of Scheduled castes and Tribes A K Balan and P K Sreemathy, has been constituted to probe the matter, no action has been taken against the MLA and it appears the party was protecting him.

She stated the media had reported P K Sasi held a one-and-a-half-hour long discussion with a party central committee member, who is part of the inquiry commission. Moreover, the inquiry panel member himself had shared dais with P K Sasi at a public meeting. Therefore, the approach of the inquiry commission is suspicious, the complaint stated. She has demanded an action from the party central leadership on the issue.

All eyes now on party state brass

With the woman DYFI leader, who had raised sexual misconduct charges against P K Sasi MLA, approaching the party central leadership again, this time with more evidence, the CPM state leadership won’t be able to remain silent for long. Though, earlier, there were indications the party may take disciplinary action against the Shoranur MLA, in the backdrop of the Sabarimala issue, the decision has been delayed. Already, there are allegations the party is protecting the leader by dilly-dallying the issue.

When she first raised the issue, no proper action was taken. Later, she had to approach the party central leadership, following which the state leadership swung into action.

After the issue triggered a row, state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan directly spoke to the woman DYFI leader and P K Sasi. Later, the state committee entrusted a two-member probe panel, comprising central committee members P K Sreemathy and A K Balan, to look into the allegations. Though the panel has completed its evidence collection procedures, the state leadership has not taken any further action.

There are indications the CPM does not want the issue to be discussed at a time when the party has been on the defensive in the Sabarimala issue.