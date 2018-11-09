Home States Kerala

Woman DYFI leader approaches CPM central leadership again with misconduct charges against MLA P K Sasi

After the issue triggered a row, state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan directly spoke to the woman DYFI leader and P K Sasi.

Published: 09th November 2018 01:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

The #Metoo campaign .

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The woman DYFI leader, who had earlier submitted a complaint of sexual misconduct against P K Sasi MLA, has again approached the CPM Central leadership with another plaint.

The woman, in her complaint to party general secretary Sitaram Yechury, said attempts are being made to sabotage the party-level probe into the complaint. As evidence, she has also enclosed the telephonic conversation details along with the complaint.

The complainant stated she is under pressure to withdraw her complaint and, many people had approached her, offering many inducements. According to her, though a two-member commission, comprising Minister for Welfare of Scheduled castes and Tribes A K Balan and P K Sreemathy, has been constituted to probe the matter, no action has been taken against the MLA and it appears the party was protecting him.

She stated the media had reported P K Sasi held a one-and-a-half-hour long discussion with a party central committee member, who is part of the inquiry commission. Moreover, the inquiry panel member himself had shared dais with P K Sasi at a public meeting. Therefore, the approach of the inquiry commission is suspicious, the complaint stated. She has demanded an action from the party central leadership on the issue.

All eyes now on party state brass

With the woman DYFI leader, who had raised sexual misconduct charges against P K Sasi MLA, approaching the party central leadership again, this time with more evidence, the CPM state leadership won’t be able to remain silent for long.  Though, earlier, there were indications the party may take disciplinary action against the Shoranur MLA, in the backdrop of the Sabarimala issue, the decision has been delayed. Already, there are allegations the party is protecting the leader by dilly-dallying the issue.

When she first raised the issue, no proper action was taken. Later, she had to approach the party central leadership, following which the state leadership swung into action. 

After the issue triggered a row, state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan directly spoke to the woman DYFI leader and P K Sasi. Later, the state committee entrusted a two-member probe panel, comprising central committee members P K Sreemathy and A K Balan, to look into the allegations. Though the panel has completed its evidence collection procedures, the state leadership has not taken any further action. 

There are indications the CPM does not want the issue to be discussed at a time when the party has been on the defensive in the Sabarimala issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DYFI P K Sasi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp