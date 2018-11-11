15 Youth League activists injured in clash with cops

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Fifteen Youth League activists were injured following a clash with the police on Saturday. According to Youth League state secretary Mujeeb Kaderi, 10 persons were seriously injured and they were taken to a private hospital at Perinthalmanna. Five persons are undergoing treatment at Malappuram Cooperative Hospital. P K Kunhalikutty MP along with IUML MLAs visited the injured in the two hospitals.