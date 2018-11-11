BJP Rath Yatra won’t have an impact in state: Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Coming down heavily on the BJP for creating a communal division in Kerala, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said the Rath Yatra led by party state president P S Sreedharan Pillai will have an impact in Kerala. He was inaugurating a seminar on ‘Kerala: Alternative Politics and Economic Policy’ organised by DYFI as part its State Conference.

“Pillai has organised a Rath Yathra believing it will help the party in the state as Advani’s Rath Yatra did in North India. But nothing is going to happen. BJP’s electoral ploys will not have an effect on the South of Vindhyas,” said Kodiyeri.

He said the BJP is triggering unrest in the state by politicising the Sabarimala issue with an eye on the next general election. “They are trying to woo voters in the name of gods. When BJP president Amit Shah came to Kannur, he started to address the rally by chanting “Swami Saranam Ayyappa Saranam”. This is the mantra that all the BJP leaders use to address a crowd,” he added.

He criticised both the BJP and the Congress for changing their stance on the Sabarimala verdict and for unleashing violence. “Both the Congress and the BJP have called for a war against the Constitution and the judiciary,” added Kodiyeri.

The BJP wants to trigger a communal riot in Kerala, he said. “This was their purpose of staging a protest at the holy steps at Sannidhanam. Only the BJP can do that. They wanted police to fire against the protesters and unleash a communal violence in the state. But the government and the police were vigilant and avoided any untoward incident,” he said.