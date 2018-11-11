Cops still clueless on tracing murder-accused DYSP

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It has been six days after a 32-year-old man was allegedly murdered by a DySP and the crime branch team is still clueless about tracing the accused. On Saturday, the Janakeeya Samithi, the action council formed following the incident, blocked the probe team at Kodangavila in protest against the delay in arresting the accused police officer.

Sanal Kumar, an electrician was pushed off before a speeding car by Neyyattinkara DySP B Harikumar in a brawl at Kondagavila near Neyyattinkara on November 5.Sanal Kumar died following a heavy blood loss after a delay occurred in taking him to the Medical College Hospital on time. Sources said the accused is hiding somewhere in the state and he may surrender in the courts at Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam.

On Saturday, the crime branch sleuths interrogated the Neyyattinkara SI Santhosh Kumar, Sultan Maheen, the prime witness of the case and Madhavan Nair, the elder brother of accused Harikumar.

Maheen later alleged he was facing threats over giving statements to the investigation team and asked for police security. Maheen runs a hotel at Kodangavila in front of which Sanal was killed.“ Interrogation is on. We are weighing all the options and can’t divulge more. We will arrest the accused at the earliest,” an investigating officer said.

Meanwhile, the relatives of Sanal Kumar filed a petition to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan requesting to change the probe team as they fear that the present team could sabotage the case.Sanal Kumar’s wife Viji said that a police officer not less than an IPS officer should investigate the case.

The ambulance driver, who took Sanal Kumar to the hospital also started receiving threat messages allegedly from the police for speaking to the media. On Saturday, KSU staged a protest march towards the Neyyattinkara police station and they were stopped near an SBI, branch.Earlier, Viji made it clear before the media that she and her two sons will stage a hunger strike in front of Secretariat if there is any delay in arresting the accused.

Sanal’s wife may file plea

Viji, wife of Sanal Kumar, is likely to file a petition in the High Court on Monday seeking a CBI probe into the case. She has also sought a probe under the direct supervision of the court if the CBI probe is not permitted.