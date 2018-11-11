Fokana to help state government build houses for the flood-hit

Arun Lakshman By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Federation of Kerala Associations in North America (Fokana) will partner the state government to construct homes for the flood-affected plantation workers in and around Vandiperiyar.

Fokana president Madhavan B Nair told Express a total of 700 houses in the Rs 4.5-Rs 6.5 lakh range will be constructed over a period of time. To begin with, 100 houses will be built and the association will soon allot Rs 1 crore for the same. Nair said the government may opt for pre-fabricated houses and around seven companies have expressed interest.

E S Bijimol MLA and officers of the Kerala Government’s LIFE Mission are coordinating the project.

Following the request made by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during his visit to the United States last month, Fokana is taking earnest efforts to ensure more donations are made to his relief fund. “As we’ve around 3,50,000 active members spread across the US, we’re expecting a huge response,” said Nair.

“I had a series of meetings in Boston and California with the Kerala Government representatives including Chief Minister’s secretary M Sivasankaran as well as Kris Gopalakrishnan and Gita Gopinath on the project,” said New Jersey-based Nair, who works as a financial consultant.

Fokana now mainly concentrates on inculcating cultural values in the second- generation children from the state in the US. The association also ensures their active participation in its activities, thereby helping them develop leadership skills.

Nair dismissed the talks that there is a decline in the number of jobs in the US after President Donald Trump assumed the office.

“We don’t have much problems. The US administration knows the Indian workforce’s potential. We’re a highly qualified workforce and I don’t foresee any major problems for our community.”