Government releases booklet to counter right-wing attack

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: IN AN attempt to counter the relentless attack by the right-wing outfits on the Sabarimala women’s entry issue, the state government has come out with a booklet detailing the apex court’s verdict and the circumstances that led to it. The booklet titled “Sabarimala: Sthreekalude Aaraadhanaavakaasam Supreme Kodathi Vidhi” (Sabarimala: Women’s right to pray and Supreme Court verdict), by the Information and Public Relations Department (I&PRD), is released as part of the 82nd anniversary of Temple Entry Proclamation. “The 60-page booklet carries a preface written by the Chief Minister. It has two chapters and three appendices.

The main content of the book is the Supreme Court verdict that has been presented in a condensed manner. It enlists the stance taken by the Devaswom Board, Thantri family, amicus curies and the affidavit submitted by the state government and others,” said a I&PRD officer. Manoj K Puthiyavila, the editor of the booklet, who is also the Information Officer (Research & Reference), said 25,000 copies of the booklet have been printed and will be distributed free of cost to those arriving at the exhibition centres set up across the district as part of Temple Entry Proclamation anniversary.