If pilgrims get injured in police action it may incite violence:

KOCHI: Some political parties and organisations have raked up religious fervour among the masses and if pilgrims are injured in the police action, it may trigger violent protests and sporadic violence in other parts of the state, the Sabarimala Special Commissioner submitted before the High Court. He stated that RSS leader Valsan Thillankari and some other people ascended the holy 18 steps (Pathinettampadi) of Sabarimala temple without Irumudikettu which was a violation of the customs.

A person without Irumudikettu ascended the steps at about 7.24 am and at about 7.30 am on November 6 Thillankari and some people ascended the holy steps. Thillankari and others formed an assembly at the 18 steps, and he made a speech standing on the steps. Due to the protests, the pilgrims could not ascend the Pathinettampadi for about ten minutes. Such kind of protests and vigilantism by violating rituals and making a speech standing on the holy steps should not have occurred and care should be taken by all the stakeholders and political and cultural organisations to preserve the sanctity of the Pathinettampadi.

The report stated that Lalitha, a 52-year-old devotee was blocked by the protestors acting as vigilantes at about 7.15 am on the way leading to the Pathinettampadi, on November 6. Her nephew Mridhul Kumar was brutally assaulted. Lalitha was also heckled and harassed. Suddenly groups of vigilantes, who appeared to be camouflaged as pilgrims rushed with a frenzy to the Nadappanthal from different parts of the Sannidhanam. Later the police rescued the two devotees from the clutches of the protestors. Thereafter the vigilante mob numbering around 200 persons formed themselves into an unlawful assembly in front of the Sannidhanam police station. The mob became violent and pelted coconuts and stones and it was on the verge of a confrontation with the police. The police officer exercised maximum restraint and dealt with the situation tactfully to disperse the unlawful assembly, stated the report.