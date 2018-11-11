Home States Kerala

International conspiracy to destroy Sabarimala, says top RSS leader

He said the Chief Minister has addressed numerous programmes across the state against the beliefs, customs and traditions in  Sabarimala while his party is silent on the same.

Published: 11th November 2018 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2018 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: J Nandakumar, member of the RSS’ top brass and Sangh think tank ‘Prajnapravah’s national convener’, said there is an international conspiracy to destroy Sabarimala and  Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has wittingly or unwittingly fallen prey to it. He was speaking to Express.
Nandakumar, who is one of the RSS’ key policymakers at the all-India level, further said the state government is behaving like a foreign force by unleashing the police force on believers and devotees staging peaceful protests against the entry of women in the 10-50 age group.

He said the Chief Minister has addressed numerous programmes across the state against the beliefs, customs and traditions in  Sabarimala while his party is silent on the same. Nandakumar said, “There is a direct internal fight taking place within the CPM as the party secretary is not seen anywhere nor speaking forcefully on the issue.”

On whether the RSS is opposed to the entry of women in the 10-5o age group into Sabarimala, Nandakumar said,” The believers and devotees will never allow the violation of customs and traditions of the hill shrine”.

The RSS leader said  the CPM and the LDF Government are trying to create a fear psychosis  in the state by slapping criminal charges on devotees who had staged peaceful agitations. He said,” The CPM is a political party which promotes atheism and they are trying to destroy the Sabarimala temple as it is the fountain of  religious belief in South India”. Nandakumar, who hails from Pandalam, said the Sabarimala issue has now assumed national prominence and a series of programmes will be held at several centres across the country to create awareness on the protection of the rights of believers and devotees of Sabarimala.

The RSS leader said  the state government has not even filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against the apex court verdict granting entry to women of all ages. “This shows how callous the state government is on a major issue concerning several million devotees. There is nothing wrong  in the government filing a review petition before the Supreme Court. The TDB  had earlier said it will file a review petition but it has changed tits stand and is now saying the board will give its opinion if sought by the Supreme Court,” Nandakumar said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RSS Sabarimala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp