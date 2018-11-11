K T Jaleel faces fresh wave of protests

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel, who is in the eye of a storm following the nepotism charges levelled against him, on Saturday encountered widespread protests from Muslim Youth League workers here.

MYL activists waved black flags at the minister when he arrived in Kondotty to inaugurate the Temple Entry Proclamation anniversary. Violence broke out as the DYFI activists’ attempt to repulse the protest against the minister resulted in a free-for-all. The tension was defused only after police intervened.

A similar situation prevailed in Malappuram- the district headquarters known by the same name - while the minister arrived there to launch the Imbichi Bava housing scheme. Youth League activists waving black flags threw rotten eggs at the minister. As the police managed to escort the minister to the venue Youth League activists started to block the road. This led to police resorting to lathi charge to disperse the irate mob.

The minister also faced black flag demonstrations at various places en route to Tirur where he attended various functions. At Tirurangadi, 12 MYL activists were injured in the police action following the protest against Jaleel.