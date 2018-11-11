Home States Kerala

K T Jaleel faces fresh wave of protests

MYL activists waved black flags at the minister when he arrived in Kondotty to inaugurate the Temple Entry Proclamation anniversary.

Published: 11th November 2018 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2018 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

KT Jaleel

Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel, who is in the eye of a storm following the nepotism charges levelled against him,  on Saturday encountered widespread protests from Muslim Youth League workers here.

MYL activists waved black flags at the minister when he arrived in Kondotty to inaugurate the Temple Entry Proclamation anniversary. Violence broke out as the DYFI activists’ attempt to repulse the protest against the minister resulted in a free-for-all. The tension was defused only after police intervened.
A similar situation prevailed in Malappuram- the district headquarters known by the same name -  while the minister arrived there to launch the Imbichi Bava housing scheme. Youth League activists waving black flags  threw rotten eggs at the minister. As the police managed to escort the minister to the venue Youth League activists started to block the road. This led to police resorting to lathi charge to disperse the irate mob.

The minister also faced black flag demonstrations at various places en route to Tirur where he attended various functions.  At Tirurangadi, 12 MYL activists were injured in the police action following the protest against Jaleel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K T Jaleel nepotism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp