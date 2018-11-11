Kerala MLA KB Ganesh Kumar tries to manhandle headmaster

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: KB Ganesh Kumar MLA allegedly manhandled a school headmaster during a function on the school campus at Pathanapuram on Friday. The incident happened during a meet held at Maloor UP School in connection with the centenary celebrations of the school.

The MLA, who expressed displeasure over not inviting him as the chief guest for the function, instead of Forest Minister K Raju, raised allegations against headmaster C Vijayakumar during his speech. Later, he protested when the headmaster stood up on the dais to submit a memorandum on school development to the MLA.

Ganesh insisted that the headmaster should not submit the memorandum. The verbal duel resulted in physical assault and the people present on the dais intervened to pacify the MLA. Ganesh did not respond to the call by ‘Express’ for his comment. Vijayakumar, who is a trade union leader, said the MLA was not keen on attending the function.

The Kerala Congress(B) MLA had courted controversy for manhandling a youth and his mother in a case of road rage at Anchal on June 20. He tendered apology to the victims four days later.