Lure of the macabre

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Social media sites are useful for disseminating information. But they may become ‘death traps’, too. Kerala is now witnessing this disturbing trend since online groups instigating suicides have been thriving in cyberspace even after the deadly Momo and Blue Whale online games that hit the headlines last year and resulted in several teenage deaths. Alarmingly, the admins of several such groups in Instagram and WhatsApp who incite their members to take their own lives are Keralites.

As per the information available, as many as three teens, aged below 18 years, took the extreme step in the past three months in the state after being influenced by social networking sites. Besides, several cases of suicide attempts were reported across the state due to the alleged influence of ‘death groups’.

Investigators said teenagers who took their own lives were pressured by members of ‘death groups’ on social media sites, who remain in the shadows as they spread a suicide cult. According to the police officers, the timely intervention of police officers, parents, teachers and counsellors helped save another teenager in Wayanad. The investigations have revealed similar incidents occurred in Kochi, too, but fortunately there were no deaths.

According to Cyber Forensic expert Vinod Bhattathiripad, “These social media sites which are mushrooming in cyberspace conduct a litmus test to pick up youths who could be deputed for various crimes.” In order to woo the teenagers mainly in the age group between 12 and 18 for drug pedalling, hawala money deals and other smuggling operations, they rely on social media.

“The indications on social media should be taken seriously and there should be effective intervention to avoid suicides,” said psychiatrist Dr C J John. According to him, frequent posts on the meaningless of life, sharing videos or audio messages having indications of death, introducing new sites and groups involved in the discussion of suicides and suspected cyber groups may be indications of suicide on social media. “This will spread to the friend circles apart from the person who himself posts such kind of contents. Besides, other social and mental disorders also play a pivotal role,” he said.

According to experts, several materials, articles and videos which glamorise suicide are available online. Persons who have seen footage of a suicide or read about it are more likely to show suicidal tendencies.