MK Damodaran memorial: CM Pinarayi Vijayan backs plan

The CM expressed  happiness at NUALS emerging as a top-notch law school at the national level.

Published: 11th November 2018 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2018 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday indicated the government’s willingness to  support the National University of Advanced Legal Studies’ (NUALS) initiative for a memorial to legal luminary and former Advocate General M K Damodaran, whose efforts had contributed to NUALS here becoming a reality.  He was speaking at the stone-laying ceremony for the women’s hostel annex on the NUALS campus.

The CM expressed  happiness at NUALS emerging as a top-notch law school at the national level. If public sector institutions fall short in terms of excellence, the private sector will indeed exploit it,” he said.
“NUALS has  revitalised and modernised legal education and made it more accessible. The potential of digital technology in legal education is harnessed here,” he said.

