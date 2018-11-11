Nod for private deemed varsity: K N A Khader levels allegation against Jaleel

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: There seems to be little respite for beleaguered Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel, with a fresh charge being levelled against him by K N A Khader, the IUML MLA from Vengara.

Khader has approached Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accusing Jaleel of abuse of power by helping a Bengaluru-based private deemed university launch its campus in Kochi. According to the complaint, this happened despite the UGC rules barring private deemed universities from setting up off-campus centres in regions other than the state in which they are based.

“The Higher Education Department has granted its nod to the university to set up the off-campus centre in Kochi. Under the UGC rules, only Central and state universities are allowed to do so,” the complaint said.

He alleged the university’s functioning is set to commence with cooperation from a Wales- based institution. The complaint, while alleging corruption and irregularities behind the collaboration, said institutions which started functioning jointly with Wales-based institutions were closed after UGC’s intervention.

“The launching ceremony was held at Bengaluru and the entire issue is shrouded in mystery,” the complaint said, urging the Chief Minister to order a probe. The complaint also urged steps to cancel the permission granted if rules had indeed been violated.

Jaleel protests innocence

The Higher Education Minister on Saturday continued to remain in denial of the charges levelled against him, saying the malicious campaign unleashed against him will be short-lived. “The campaign and allegations are politically motivated. The IUML is behind these and the party is trying to derive political mileage ahead of Lok Sabha polls due next year,” Jaleel told reporters here.