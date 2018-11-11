Home States Kerala

NSS office attacked at Kottarakkara

The apparent trigger for the orgy of violence is NSS general secretary Sukumaran Nair’s opposition to women’s entry in Sabarimala.

Published: 11th November 2018 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2018 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

G Sukumaran Nair

NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair (YouTube screen grab)

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The NSS office at Kottarakara was attacked by unidentified persons, the latest in the series of incidents involving violence unleashed on the organisation’s offices. The perpetrators vandalised the flag mast and destroyed the flag of Sree Mahadevarvilasom NSS Karayogam building at Polikode in Kottarakara.  The incident took place on Friday night and it was reported by locals on Saturday. NSS leaders lodged  a police complaint in this regard.

The NSS office in Paravur was attacked on November 7. Similar incidents were reported at Kudassanad in Alappuzha and Pappanamcode in Thiruvananthapuram. The apparent trigger for the orgy of violence is NSS general secretary Sukumaran Nair’s opposition to women’s entry in Sabarimala.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NSS NSS office NSS office attacked NSS Karayogam Nair Service Society Sukumaran Nair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp