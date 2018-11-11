NSS office attacked at Kottarakkara

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The NSS office at Kottarakara was attacked by unidentified persons, the latest in the series of incidents involving violence unleashed on the organisation’s offices. The perpetrators vandalised the flag mast and destroyed the flag of Sree Mahadevarvilasom NSS Karayogam building at Polikode in Kottarakara. The incident took place on Friday night and it was reported by locals on Saturday. NSS leaders lodged a police complaint in this regard.

The NSS office in Paravur was attacked on November 7. Similar incidents were reported at Kudassanad in Alappuzha and Pappanamcode in Thiruvananthapuram. The apparent trigger for the orgy of violence is NSS general secretary Sukumaran Nair’s opposition to women’s entry in Sabarimala.