P S Sreedharan Pillai takes ambiguous stand on his controversial speech

The BJP president said he meant that someone from the thantri family, and not the thantri, might have called him.

Published: 11th November 2018 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2018 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai addressing the public meeting in Kozhikode as part of Sabarimala Protection Rath Yatra on Saturday | Manu R Mavelil

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai on Saturday surprised many by giving two divergent statements on his November 4 speech at a Yuva Morcha function which turned controversial and led to the lodging of a non-bailable case against him.  In the speech, Pillai had claimed the Sabarimala thantri (chief priest) Kandararu Rajeevararu called him when women of prohibited age were poised to enter the shrine. However, speaking to reporters at a press conference here, Pillai did a volte-face and said he did not remember who called him that day.

The BJP president said he meant that someone from the thantri family, and not the thantri, might have called him. “Many people have called me. You can accept whatever the thantri has said on the matter,” Pillai said when asked further. Incidentally, the thantri had denied calling the BJP president.  Hours later, addressing a public function in connection with the Sabarimala Protection Rath Yatra, Pillai clarified that he stands firm by his speech. “Let me clarify that I am not willing to withdraw any word that I uttered in the speech. Whatever, be the consequences, I will go ahead either legally or otherwise as per my party’s decision,” the BJP state president said.

TAGS
BJP P S Sreedharan Pillai Sabarimala

