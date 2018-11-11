Home States Kerala

Payippadan lifts 66th Nehru Trophy Boat Race in thrilling finale

While Payippadan crossed the line with 4.28.96 minutes, Mahadevikad finished second in their debut with 4.39.14 minutes.

Published: 11th November 2018 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2018 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Payippadan chundan rowed by Pallathuruthy Boat Club finishing first in the 66th edition of Nehru Trophy Boat Race at Punnamada on Saturday | ALBIN MATHEW

By Biju E Paul
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: In a thrilling final, Payippadan chundan, rowed by Pallathuruthy Boat Club, beat Mahadevikad Kattil Thekkethil, rowed by the Kerala Police Boat Race team to lift the 66th Nehru Trophy Boat Race here on Saturday.  

While Payippadan crossed the line with 4.28.96 minutes, Mahadevikad finished second in their debut with 4.39.14 minutes. Ayaparambu Pandi of United Boat Club, Kainkari, finished third place, while Chambakulam,  rowed by NCDC Boat Club, Kumarakom, finished fourth.This is Payippadan’s fourth title win. They have won the trophy after a hiatus of 11 years.  

Governor P Sathasivam inaugurated the event. Telugu matinee idol Allu Arjun, his wife Sneha Reddy, Kerala Blasters players cheered the race teams. In his inaugural speech, Governor said NTBR has achieved international attention.

Finance Ministers T M Thomas Isaac, who presided over the function, said, the state has initiated steps to get world heritage tag to snake boats. The Governor has also assured all help to get the tag, he said.
Thousands of boat race enthusiasts reached the Punnamada to witness the race, which was rescheduled following the devastating flood.Isaac distributed trophies to the winners. 

Caption
Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nehru Trophy 66th Nehru Trophy Boat Race Nehru Trophy Boat Race Payippadan chundan Allu Arjun

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp