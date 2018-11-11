Payippadan lifts 66th Nehru Trophy Boat Race in thrilling finale

Biju E Paul By

Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: In a thrilling final, Payippadan chundan, rowed by Pallathuruthy Boat Club, beat Mahadevikad Kattil Thekkethil, rowed by the Kerala Police Boat Race team to lift the 66th Nehru Trophy Boat Race here on Saturday.

While Payippadan crossed the line with 4.28.96 minutes, Mahadevikad finished second in their debut with 4.39.14 minutes. Ayaparambu Pandi of United Boat Club, Kainkari, finished third place, while Chambakulam, rowed by NCDC Boat Club, Kumarakom, finished fourth.This is Payippadan’s fourth title win. They have won the trophy after a hiatus of 11 years.

Governor P Sathasivam inaugurated the event. Telugu matinee idol Allu Arjun, his wife Sneha Reddy, Kerala Blasters players cheered the race teams. In his inaugural speech, Governor said NTBR has achieved international attention.

Finance Ministers T M Thomas Isaac, who presided over the function, said, the state has initiated steps to get world heritage tag to snake boats. The Governor has also assured all help to get the tag, he said.

Thousands of boat race enthusiasts reached the Punnamada to witness the race, which was rescheduled following the devastating flood.Isaac distributed trophies to the winners.