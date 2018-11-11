Pinarayi out to destroy Sabarimala: K Sudhakaran

By Express News Service

KANNUR: KPCC working president K Sudhakaran came down heavily against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the Sabarimala issue. Thinking that he could destroy Sabarimala where eight crore devotees reach every year by using police force and CPM workers, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is living in a fool’s paradise, Sudhakaran said.

At a reception given to the Vishwasa Samarakshana Yathra taken out by the KPCC at Thalasserry on Saturday, Sudhakaran said its only Pinarayi’s delusion that the court order could be implemented by hurting devotees’ sentiments.

“In fact, the order was obtained by the government by misleading the court that there was gender inequality in Sabarimala. This is not true. There was no ban on women. There is only a restriction on women belonging to a certain age group. The verdict of the five-member bench is not final,” said Sudhakaran.