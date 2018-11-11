Home States Kerala

Pinarayi out to destroy Sabarimala: K Sudhakaran

KPCC working president K Sudhakaran came down heavily against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the Sabarimala issue.

Published: 11th November 2018 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2018 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

K Sudhakaran having a word with Opposition Leader Oommen Chandy and KPCC president Ramesh Chennithala.( File | Photo)

By Express News Service

KANNUR: KPCC working president K Sudhakaran came down heavily against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the Sabarimala issue. Thinking that he could destroy Sabarimala where eight crore devotees reach every year by using police force and CPM workers, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is living in a fool’s paradise, Sudhakaran said.

At a reception given to the Vishwasa Samarakshana Yathra taken out by the KPCC at Thalasserry on Saturday, Sudhakaran said its only Pinarayi’s delusion that the court order could be implemented by hurting devotees’ sentiments.

“In fact, the order was obtained by the government by misleading the court that there was gender inequality in Sabarimala. This is not true. There was no ban on women. There is only a restriction on women belonging to a certain age group. The verdict of the five-member bench is not final,” said Sudhakaran.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KPCC K Sudhakaran Pinarayi Vijayan Vishwasa Samarakshana Yathra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp