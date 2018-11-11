Turn the page: Kerala rebuilds libraries destroyed in floods using crowd funds

By UNI

NEW DELHI: When the flood hit Kerala in August, it destroyed more than 228 libraries in the state.

But roughly after a trimester, the libraries are renovating under a new idea-- funds and books for libraries through public participation.

'One Library Per Village' (OLPV), a non-profit organisation, conducting a campaign for bring back the libraries that destroyed in the deluge.

Each of the partially or fully destroyed libraries in the state had about 12,000 to 15,000 books, estimate a loss of around 25 lakh books.

These libraries are mostly located in the flood-affected areas of Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Idukki, Pathanamthitta and Thrissur districts.

According to reports, the loss of books, furniture, and other equipment totals over 12 crore.

OLPV founder Sujai G Pillai is heading the #RebuildLibrary #RebuildKerala campaign told UNI on Sunday that the people around the world are donating books or support in developing infrastructure of village libraries through the campaign.

"The mobile apps associated with this campaign #BookBucketChallenge, help users to locate the nearest local library and also guide them in donating books & educational materials.

This campaign aims to convert libraries into collaborative learning center and local co-working area for all age group of people," he said.

Thiruvananthapuram MP, Dr Shashi Tharoor a strong supporter of this campaign mentioned in his tweet, "More than 228 Libraries partially or fully destroyed in #KeralaFloods. Lakhs of books lost.

"One Library Per Village" campaign by promoters of #BookBucketChallenge organizing #RebuildLibrary campaign across Kerala: http://www.savelibrary.in & http://www. olpv.org/p/rebuild.html."

This reached millions of people and created great impact among readers and libraries. Other aim of this campaign is to preserve good hard copy books for future generation.

Many houses have large volume of books that lying untouched and getting destroyed. Many of these books are not in print or available in market. These books have to be brought to local libraries.

Connemara Public Library, Chennai is willing to compensate and award the donors of the rare books, first editions valuable books and palm leaf manuscripts, said Mr Pillai.

In 2015, the organisation raised Rs 50 Lakh worth books to compensate the lose occurred due to Chennai Floods.

OLPV with mission "Each one - Reach one, Reach one - Teach one, until everyone is Learned" has organised various social events and also was listed in Limca Book of Records for conducting 'Cyber Sureksha Pledge' in 15,000 schools in Kerala.

The #BookBucketChallenge campaign for listing favorite 10 books is considered as one among the top 10 viral campaigns in the Internet and was nominated for 'Social Media for Empowerment' Award for SAARC nations organised by Digital Empowerment Foundation.