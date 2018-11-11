Two employees held for setting Manvila plastic factory on fire

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The investigation team probing the Manvila plastic factory fire incident has revealed that it was a ‘deliberate act’ committed by two staff members who were unhappy with their salary. The duo has been arrested for allegedly setting ablaze the factory, following a dispute over their salary. The arrested are Binu, of Kazhakoottam, and Bimal, of Chirayinkeezhu.

ALSO READ | Manvila: Expert help to aid probe

According to the police, Binu and Bimal often demanded a hike in their salary as they were not happy with their pay. When the company refused to pay more, the accused planned to set the factory on fire out of frustration. On the day of the incident, Binu bought a cigarette lighter from a nearby shop and Bimal set fire on a plastic covering used to cover the manufactured bottles in the unit, the police said.

“The incident took place after 7 pm, when most of the factory staff had exited after duty. Both the accused were on duty in the economic stores wing from 7 am to 7 pm. They were on the first floor and they ignited fire after switching off the entire light. The fire quickly spread as the materials kept in the godown were plastic,” said R Anilkumar, Assistant Commissioner, Kazhakoottam cybercity division.

Short-circuit triggered the idea

The police said that a minor fire accident that occurred at the unit three days before the incident, prompted the duo to set the unit on fire. “Upon interrogation, the accused have confessed to the incident. Binu, who assisted Bimal, is mentally unsound. They said they were not happy with their salary and wanted a hike. They decided to destroy the unit as their request was denied by the company even after repeated pleas. A minor fire at the factory on October 28 following short-circuit prompted them to destroy the company by setting it on fire,” Anilkumar said.

CCTV footage proved vital

The breakthrough of the case came through the CCTV footage and the statements recorded from the staff. The contradictory statements of the accused were a turning point of the case for the investigators. The massive fire broke out at the unit of ‘Family plastics’ on October 31 night. The four-storey building reportedly contained a huge storage of raw materials and chemicals, and the conflagration engulfed the entire structure, defeating all attempts to douse it.

ALSO READ | Massive fire breaks out at Family Plastics factory in Trivandrum's Manvila area

By 10 pm, around 30 fire tenders were on the job trying to douse the fire. Within two hours of the blaze, the district administration ordered the evacuation of local residents within a radius of one km as the danger from inhaling the toxic fumes became increasingly high. While no casualties were reported, two men - Jayaram Raghu and Gireesh - were admitted to the casualty wing of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, reportedly after inhaling the fumes.

A preliminary estimate has pegged the loss at Rs 40 crore. The Fire and Rescue Service Department will submit a report to the government on Monday about the loss incurred on the company.