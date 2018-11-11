Use of force may lead to stampede in Sabarimala: Sabarimala Special Commissioner

P Ramdas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Citing the situation is extremely grave due to the protest against the entry of women to Sannidhanam, the Sabarimala Special Commissioner has submitted before the Kerala High Court that use of force can lead to stampede, putting the lives of innocent pilgrims in danger.

“The terrain in and around Sannidhanam has some steep slopes and steps and is surrounded by forest. The use of force to disperse the crowd may lead to the running of protestors, police and pilgrims helter-skelter which may lead to stampede-like situations and cause injury to the pilgrims,” the report stated.

The report accessed by Express states if ‘vigilantism’ by political parties and organisations repeat during the Mandala-Makaravilakku festival, it may affect the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage. Expressing deep anguish, the special commissioner stated “The vigilantes may be playing into the hands of anti-social elements who may foment real trouble and attempt to harm pilgrims and destroy the eternal peace at Sabarimala. The time has come to remind everyone that the rule of law should prevail.”

The commissioner also sought directives to all political parties and all registered organisations of Ayyappa devotees to exercise restraint, so that untoward incidents can be prevented during the festival season which will begin on November 16. At least one lakh pilgrims are expected to throng Sannidhanam every day.

The report stated the true spirit of Sabarimala pilgrimage is to imbibe the spirit of oneness with the lord and nature which includes even the flora and fauna of the Poonkavanam of ‘Kananavasan’. The intention of the vigilantes and various organisations may be to protect their beliefs and not to cause harm to the temple or pilgrims. “But the vigilantes should take notice that there are anti-social elements with ulterior motives who may utilise situations like this and make real trouble.”

The Commissioner also cited that widespread protests by a section of people and the attacks on aged women pilgrims when the temple opened for the Chithira Attavishesham festival on November 5 and earlier.

The police also registered thousands of cases against persons who were allegedly involved in violence including attacking women, vandalism, destruction of public property along the route to the Sabarimala temple and Sannidhanam.