BJP trying to stoke communal passions through rath yatra: KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran on Sunday alleged BJP was trying to stoke communal passions by undertaking a rath yatra in the state. Likening it to L K Advani’s rath yatra on the Ayodhya issue, Mullappally said it was a dangerous move. He was speaking after inaugurating the zonal yatra led by KPCC Political Affairs Committee member Shanimol Usman to “protect the beliefs and chase away communalism” at Kongad. “The BJP and CPM are playing ‘hide-and-seek’ on Sabarimala and other political issues,” he said, adding, “In the past, CPM joined hands with 13 political parties to defeat the Congress. It played no role in social reforms in Kerala.

Only Congress can claim this legacy. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should first learn history,” Mullappally said. “The BJP and CPM are using Sabarimala to polarise voters. They are duping believers. Pinarayi failed to find a consensus on the Sabarimala issue. He did not even try to convene an all-party meeting,” he said. Mullappally asked how will the Kerala police, which was unable to control a mob of 1,000 people, be able to control 5 crore people during the Mandalam season. “The police have lost control of Sabarimala,” he said. DCC president V K Sreekantan presided over the meet.