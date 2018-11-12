Cops arraign Kerala Cricket Association ex-president T C Mathew

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: Badiadka police have filed a case of ‘criminal breach of trust’ and ‘cheating’ against T C Mathew, Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) former president, in connection with the construction of a stadium here. The case was filed on basis of a complaint lodged by K Pramod, a member of a Thrissur-based association.

According to the complaint, Mathew bought 8.26 acre at Mundot in Bela village at a marked up price, causing a loss of Rs 2.74 crore to KCA. Of the 8.26 acre, 32 cent was government land, essentially resulting in encroachment, said the complaint.

Badiadka police said the case had been registered under Sections 405, 408, 409 (criminal breach of trust) of the IPC; and Sections 420 and 418 (cheating and cheating with knowledge the wrongful loss may ensue to person whose interest the offender is bound to protect.“We have just begun the investigation and a clearer picture will emerge after a week,” said an officer attached to Badiadka station.

Separately, this allegation was investigated by the Department of Revenue and the Bela village officer submitted a report to the Collector, saying the KCA had indeed encroached upon the ‘poromboke’ land through which a stream flows. The 32 cent cut through the centre of the stadium, according to the report.

The stadium was built in 2012, when the market rate of land at Manya hovered around Rs 27,000 per cent, said the complaint. But KCA bought the land at Rs 54,000 per cent, causing an alleged loss of Rs 2.74 crore, it said.

Apart from that, project work was given to a ‘favoured company’ without inviting bids, it said.The contract for levelling the land and building the compound wall was given to WinTouch for Rs 54 lakh, again without tendering, it said.