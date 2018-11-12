Home States Kerala

Meet Ramankutty, the 'best postman' in Kerala

Ramankutty, who walks over 5 km everyday on the job, says he delivers the letter on the same day after receiving them following due procedures

Published: 12th November 2018 06:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2018 12:58 PM

A Ramankutty, who received 'Best Postman in Kerala' award (Photo | EPS )

By Gopika Varrier
Express News Service

THRISSUR: This postman in Thrissur was not merely doing his job to earn a livelihood and that is why he was awarded the 'Best Postman' in the state award twice. A. Ramankutty, who has been going door to door to deliver letters for the past 30 years, still sticks to it as a passion, and not as boring task.

"I love meeting people from one point to another. Though it was more enjoyable in the olden days, I still finds it an interesting task," shares Ramankutty, who got into service in 1982.

Ramankutty's father also served as a postman and it was his father's life that inspired him to get this job. When he joined service, the salary was just Rs. 210, which has now increased multi-folds.

"It is that waiting of family members, job seekers, etc, that makes this job lively. They wait for the entire day to get the letter from us and the face suddenly gets happier when they see us at the gate," says Ramankutty. He has been delivering the letters in Poonkunnam and surrounding areas and one thing Ramankutty is strict about is regularity.

"I want to deliver the letter the same day, we get it. There are procedures if its a speed post or registered letter. But, if I receive it after the procedures, I will deliver it the same day as I know that people wait for us," he added.

What makes him different is the way he delivers the letters. Unlike other postmen or women, he likes to walk around and deliver the letters to each recipient. Ramankutty thus walks over five kilometres everyday, his secret behind the healthy body. 

"I used to deliver the old 'koolikkathu', in which the fee of the stamp would be prepaid by the person who receives the letters. On one occasion, for almost four years, many letters would come to a particular employee in a private bank. Maybe it was his lover's letters and she used this trick to ensure that the letter reaches the right person and do not go to the letterbox of the bank he worked," shared Ramankutty.

Ramankutty is set to retire in 10 months. But he still holds the khaki uniform, close to his heart. On October 15, he was awarded the 'Best Postman of Kerala' award from Sharda Sampath, Chief Postmaster General (Kerala Circle) in a function held in Thiruvananthapuram. He lives at Poonkunnam along with his family consisting of his wife, daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren.

