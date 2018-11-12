Muraleedharan accuses Pinarayi Vijayan of adopting double standards

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader and KPCC publicity convenor K Muraleedharan on Sunday accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of adopting double standards, saying he was “acting like a die-hard communist by day and entering into secret parleys with BJP leaders by night.” Muraleedharan was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of his walk from Thiruvananthapuram to Pathanamthitta.

He ridiculed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the government for failing to control RSS leader Valsan Thillankeri at Sabarimala. “How will the government protect minority communities, if it cannot control RSS and its leaders?” he asked.

Muraleedharan said for BJP, lord and devotion were seasonal and the tools for garnering votes. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was remembering Lord Ram now, as elections were nearing. “BJP’s claims of protecting Sabarimala are farce.

Just like Modi remembers Lord Ram during elections, Pillai is remembering Lord Ayyappa now, as elections are round the corner,” he said. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala inaugurated the function. DCC president Neyyattinkara Sanal presided over the event. Chief Coordinator of the march T Sarath Chandra Prasad and others were present.