Home States Kerala

Muraleedharan accuses Pinarayi Vijayan of adopting double standards

Muraleedharan said for BJP, lord and devotion were seasonal and the tools for garnering votes.

Published: 12th November 2018 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2018 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader K Muraleedharan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader and KPCC publicity convenor K Muraleedharan on Sunday accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of adopting double standards, saying he was “acting like a die-hard communist by day and entering into secret parleys with BJP leaders by night.” Muraleedharan was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of his walk from Thiruvananthapuram to Pathanamthitta.

He ridiculed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the government for failing to control RSS leader Valsan Thillankeri at Sabarimala. “How will the government protect minority communities, if it cannot control RSS and its leaders?” he asked.

Muraleedharan said for BJP, lord and devotion were seasonal and the tools for garnering votes. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was remembering Lord Ram now, as elections were nearing.  “BJP’s claims of protecting Sabarimala are farce.

Just like Modi remembers Lord Ram during elections, Pillai is remembering Lord Ayyappa now, as elections are round the corner,” he said. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala inaugurated the function. DCC president Neyyattinkara Sanal presided over the event. Chief Coordinator of the march T Sarath Chandra Prasad and others were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Valsan Thillankeri Sabarimala Temple K Muraleedharan Pinarayi Vijayan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp