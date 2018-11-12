Neither me nor my family aware of the decision: Kerala Works Minister's wife

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Addressing a news conference at the Works Minister’s official residence in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, Jubily said the university’s decision to convert the post into a statutory one was not taken as per her request.

“Neither me nor my family is aware whether the university has taken such a decision. If such a decision has been taken, it’s wrong,” she stated in her resignation letter addressed to the university. She also went on to say the current controversy was part of a ‘campaign’ unleashed by a group of people within the varsity and outside to malign her husband.

‘Express’ has in its possession the minutes of the Syndicate meeting which took the decision. It states “(The Syndicate) further resolved to entrust the Registrar to place a proposal regarding the amendments required in the University statutes to make the post of Director, DOMTEC, a statutory post.”

On appointment to the director post on contract basis, Jubily, a retired vice-principal of an aided college, was entitled to a monthly remuneration of Rs 35,000 --- which amounts to Rs 4.2 lakh per annum. Had the Syndicate decision been implemented, the annual pay for the post would have gone up to Rs 20 lakh --- an additional burden of around Rs 16 lakh to the exchequer.

At the time of her appointment on contract basis six months ago, there were allegations that the notification for the post was tailor-made for the minister’s wife. However, the university ignored the allegations and went ahead with the appointment.

