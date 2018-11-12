Home States Kerala

Nepotism row: There’s more to it than meets the eye

The decision to make the post statutory was taken at the Syndicate meeting held in September. It was only by the end of last month the minutes of the meeting officially came out.

Published: 12th November 2018 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2018 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Sunday’s Express report dealt in detail how Jubily Navaprabha made it to the post

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Works Minister G Sudhakaran’s wife Jubily Navaprabha’s stepping down from a contractual post in the University of Kerala may have been aimed at bringing the curtains down on the controversy surrounding it. However, questions still remain on the mysterious way in which the university Syndicate orchestrated the move to convert the contractual post of  Director of Management, Technology and Teacher Education (DOMTEC) into a statutory one. The decision to make the post statutory was taken at the Syndicate meeting held in September. It was only by the end of last month the minutes of the meeting officially came out.

‘Express’ has a copy of the minutes of the Syndicate meeting which made the controversial recommendation. It was cleverly clubbed with another proposal to avoid notice at first glance.
It needs to be remembered the current Syndicate comprises only 12 members --- all of whom nominated by the LDF Government. Moreover, the Syndicate decision was taken at a time when the University did not have a full-time vice-chancellor, prompting many to suspect foul play.

ALSO READ: Minister’s wife quits following nepotism heat

“Those close to the minister say certain Syndicate members had gone ahead and made the recommendation on their own. This seems highly unlikely as all members are Left-affiliated and would not have acted without concurrence of their political bosses.

Also, the timing of the decision --- when there was no fulltime vice-chancellor --- could be suspected as an attempt to avoid official scrutiny,” said  KU former Syndicate member R S Sasikumar. It was Sasikumar who petitioned the Chancellor (Governor) against the Syndicate move.

The controversy surrounding the DOMTEC post is not new. Six months ago, when the KU Syndicate proposed creating the post, many saw it as an attempt to ensure better administration of self-financing courses under the university. However, certain ‘watered-down’ clauses in the eligibility criteria for the post raised quite a few eyebrows.

When the minister’s wife was selected for the post, questions were raised about the selection process. Protests by student outfits against the appointment were also ignored. But the latest move, which would have incurred an additional financial burden of `16 lakh per annum if implemented, was too big to be ignored.

The question now remains is: Will Syndicate members, who orchestrated the move, come clean on the matter?

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
G Sudhakaran Jubily Navaprabha University of Kerala Nepotism DOMTEC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp