Neyyattinkara Sanalkumar murder case: Two held as headway made; IG Sreejith to lead probe

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Crime Branch team probing the Neyyattinkara Sanalkumar murder case has made headway, following the arrest of two persons in connection with the road rage incident. Satheesh, a tourist home manager, and Anoop Krishna, son of Binu - the close associate of the accused DySP B Harikumar - are the arrested duo, officers said.

While Satheesh, hailing from Thripparappu in Tamil Nadu, was taken into custody for allegedly providing two SIM cards to the DySP and Binu along with the getaway vehicle, Anoop - who was being quizzed by the investigators in the case - has been formally placed under arrest. It is Anoop who arranged the car for Harikumar and helped to shift the DySP’s car from his ancestral home in Kallara, according to the sleuths.

Satheesh and Binu knew each other and the getaway vehicle provided by the former enabled the DySP and Binu to reach Kallambalam near Kollam, with the DySP at the wheel. However, the fugitives abandoned the car there which has since been found by the investigators.

Satheesh has confessed to his role in helping the accused, officers said. “We are closing in on the accused who will be brought to justice pretty soon. Some vital clues about the accused have been received,” an officer said.

IG to head probe

Crime Branch IG S Sreejith will lead the investigation into the case after the family of Sanalkumar urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan the other day to get the case investigated by an IG-rank officer.

Additionally, Sanalkumar’s wife Viji has reacted positively to the move to entrust the probe to the IG and said she has full confidence in the state government. Nonetheless, she will move the High Court on Monday for a CBI probe into the death of her husband.

VSDP leader Vishnupuram Chandrasekharan has reached Kochi to file the petition on behalf of Sanalkumar’s family.The Crime Branch sleuths had on Saturday quizzed Neyyattinkara SI Santhosh Kumar, Sultan Maheen, key witness in the case, and Madhavan Nair, elder brother of the rogue DySP . Maheen, who runs a hotel at Kodangavila in front of which Sanal was killed, had claimed he faced threats over giving statements to the investigation team and demanded police cover.