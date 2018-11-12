Sabarimala row: Ahead of SC hearing on 40 review petitions, Government to call all-party meet

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amidst concerns and criticisms from various corners over the Sabarimala women entry issue, the state government is planning to convene an all-party meet to discuss the measures to be taken during the coming Sabarimala season. A final decision on the meeting will be made after the Supreme Court verdict on Tuesday.

With close to 40 review petitions against the Apex Court verdict allowing women of all ages to enter the hill shrine, the Supreme Court is set to consider the review petitions on Tuesday. The court's observations also are taken into consideration, while calling the meeting.

The state government, which is trying to implement the SC verdict on women entry, has been at the receiving end after opposition UDF and BJP have come out against the government. The hill shrine witnessed unprecedented developments when it was opened for five days in October and later for a day in November. A number of women who went to the temple had to go back following protests. The all-party meet is expected to look into all the aspects of this issue.

ALSO READ: Kerala police in touch with south counterparts to thwart Sabarimala protesters

Similarly, there are criticisms that the infrastructure facilities at Sabarimala have not been completed till now. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala is set to visit Pamba on Tuesday to review the situation. The pilgrim facilities at Pamba have been completely damaged in the recent floods that ravaged the state. With the Mandala - Makara Vilakk season set to begin on November 17, the lack of infrastructure facilities has been a major concern among the authorities and devotees.

The Travancore Devaswom Board has come out supporting the decision to convene all-party meet. TDB president A Padmakumar welcomed the government move to convene all-party meet on Sabarimala issue. It's not too late for such a meeting, he responded to media.