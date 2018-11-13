After attack on ‘daughter’, transwoman makes plea for kindness

Shibu B S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Government’s landmark approval of the Transgender Policy in 2015, prohibiting violence or discrimination against transgenders, has not helped eradicate the harassment faced by transgenders who continue to be victims of moral policing.

Rana V S, a first-year BA student of Maharaja’s College, was attacked in Palarivattom on Saturday when she turned down a man’s sexual proposition. She was beaten in front of Sajana Shaji, a transwoman, who has adopted Rana and four other transgenders.

“Though the government has approved the policy to protect LGBT rights, transgenders still find it difficult to survive in this male and female dominated world. We do not know when we will get equal justice and freedom to move safely in this country,” said Sajana.

After she became a transwoman two years back, Sajana has continually tried to shelter transgenders. One of the girls, Aswathy, the first member whom she gave shelter to is like a daughter to her and is Rana’s college mate. “The other girls living with me - Abhirami, Thahira and Sandra - do different jobs, including makeup and hairdressing. But nowadays, there is not much work. We also make handicrafts. Even that business is dull,” she said.

She said the transwomen whom she shelters have been rejected by their families.“I get requests from many who are looking for a safe shelter, but I am not in a position to adopt them. We are planning to register a society for the welfare of the entire LGBT community. The lack of funds is the major issue. We hope the authorities concerned will help us find a solution,” she added.

Sajana said while they are trying hard to find ways to survive, it is really unfortunate that attacks against them are recurring.“My request to all those who are still mocking us is that we are also human beings. We also feel pain. Please consider that before attacking us,” she said.