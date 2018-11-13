Home States Kerala

Army jawan from Ernakulam killed in Pakistan firing on border

Lance Naik Antony Sebastian, an Army jawan who was serving in the border area of Jammu and Kashmir, was killed following unprovoked firing by Pakistan troops on Monday.

Published: 13th November 2018 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2018 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Lance Naik Antony Sebastian, an Army jawan who was serving in the border area of Jammu and Kashmir, was killed following unprovoked firing by Pakistan troops on Monday. Antony, 34, is a native of Manakunnam village near Udaymperoor in Ernakulam district. He is survived by his wife Anna Dayana Joseph.

According to the Army, the Pak troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation at around 05.15 pm on Monday. Antony was patrolling the Krishna Ghati Sector (Mendhar) on the line of control (LoC) along with Havildar Marimuthu when the Pakistanm army started shooting. Antony was critically injured and succumbed to gunshot wounds. Marimuthu also sustained gunshot wounds and was critically injured. Immediate resuscitation and medical aid was provided to the soldier and he was evacuated to Military Hospital, Poonch.

“Lance Naik Antony Sebastian K M was a brave and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty,” the Army said in a statement.The Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively on Pakistan Army posts. The martyrdom of the Indian Army Soldier will not go in vain, the statement added.

  • joiceeverghese
    He is not connected with political parties... where is our C M or any other minsters ??? they all are engaged in doing political games?? we should understand that
    15 days ago reply

  • Unni
    He is not a polition or swami so our CM may not visit him or his house
    16 days ago reply
